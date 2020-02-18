Nyandoro, Samakweri join Mosi Rovers

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Mosi Rovers are hoping the experience of nomadic veterans Darryl Nyandoro and Christopher Samakweri among a host of other former top-flight league players will help them take Premiership football to the resort town of Victoria Falls next year.

Coach Try Ncube got Bulawayo City promoted to the Premier Soccer League after clinching the Southern Division One title before he quit the local authority side at the beginning of the year where he tagged along Nyandoro (31) and Samakweri (35) together with Physwell Madhazi to Mosi Rovers.

“We want to fuse experience with youth exuberance and the sole reason why we have brought in these guys is to strike that balance. We want to compete for the title in Division One and that is not a secret. We don’t want to add numbers, but it is not going to be a stroll in the park as we have teams like Hwange, Talen Vision and ZPC Hwange, who will also be vying for the title. But we will compete and see where this will take us. We are going into out fifth week of preparations and it is looking all good,” Ncube said.

Nyandoro helped Bulawayo City win the Division One League title last year, but opted to move out after his contract expired.

He won the Premier Soccer League title with Monomotapa in 2008 and two years later together with Samakweri, joined the Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe before returning to join Chicken Inn in the top league midway through the season in 2016.

The inseparable duo was offloaded at the Gamecocks to join Bulawayo City and have now packed their bags together for Victoria Falls.

Besides Nyandoro, Samakweri and Madhazi, Ncube has also roped in goalkeeper Wellington Muuya who makes a return to the Victoria Falls club after a stint with Highlanders.

Former Chicken Inn, Caps United and Bulawayo City’s Thabani Goredema, ex-Bulawayo Chiefs’ Takunda Muzuva, forgotten Blessing Sande and former Bantu Rovers forward McCarthy Dube are some of the players that have joined Mosi Rovers.

Mosi Rovers ended last season in a dismal position 11 in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League and have gone on a massive recruitment drive, including bringing in Ncube in the hope of being among the top competing teams in the league.