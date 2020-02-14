Nobuntu duo expecting

NOBUNTU and its parent company, 10th District Music, have revealed that two of the group members, Zanele Manhenga and Heather Dube will be taking leave from the group because they are expecting to deliver babies this year.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

In a Press release, 10th District Music/Nobuntu director, Dumisani Ramadu Moyo said the two will not join the team during the September to December tour of the United States and they will be replaced by two other female artistes.

“The two mothers-to-be will not be joining the rest of the team on tour during the September-December season as they will be attending to their parental duties,” Moyo said.

“In the absence of Zanele and Heather, two seasoned performers Patience Maseko and Thandy Dhlana, will fill in their shoes.”

He said Thandy and Patience have been working with the group at instances that required one member to be relieved.

“Both Thandy and Patience have established music and performance careers,” he said.

Moyo said Nobuntu meant “mother of humanity” and hence the group was driven by the core principles of love, unity and family.

“We value the gift of life and consider this special occasion not only as a blessing to the expectant mothers alone, but to Nobuntu Music and 10th District as a whole,” he said.

Moyo said the duo will, however, be part of the Canada and Bermuda trips from February 23 to 29.