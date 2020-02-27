New-look DeMbare excites Jaure

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS defender Partson Jaure is excited with the display of vigour by the new-look side ahead of the start of the 2020 season and has compared it to that of the all-conquering squad that swept four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League titles in a row between 2011 and 2014.

Jaure (30), was a key member of that squad coached by Kalisto Pasuwa in what was a major milestone for the Harare football giants.

His impressive performances saw him signing for South African Premiership side, Pretoria University, where he played for some years before returning home to play for Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds.

The defender – the most experienced member of the current squad has, however, re-joined the Glamour Boys ahead of the forthcoming term and has been impressed by the way the new players have applied themselves thus far.

“I think we have a great group of players who have got the hunger to win trophies. They are enthusiastic and working hard at training,” Jaure said.

“We have a great team that has got great potential to achieve success. It reminds me of the team we had during those years when we won the championship four times in a row. If we continue to work hard and play more practice games, we can return to those great heights again,” he added.

The Dynamos captain said they had a strong squad which was balanced and hoped they could finally win the league title after enduring frustration of living in the shadows of FC Platinum, who have dominated the domestic soccer scene in the past three years.

The Harare football giants have been very active during the transfer window in which they signed several stars, including former TelOne and 2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalist King Nadolo.

Some of the stars that have joined are Jeansmith Mutudza, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere, David Temwanjira, Barnabas Mushunje, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, Tinotenda Chiunye and goalkeeper Tymon Mvula among others.

Last season, Dynamos finished a distant eighth on the final league standings. The club hierarchy, however, said they were rebuilding the side and had reconstructed a side that could win honours.