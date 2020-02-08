NACZ announces 19th Nama nominees

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe yesterday announced the nominees for the 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) as follows;

1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tanaka Effort Chuma

Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele aka Zingizwanizinja

Tatenda Murigo

Outstanding Comedian

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu aka MaForty

Andrew Manyika

2. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Book

Hatiponi by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers] A People’s Fight by Fradreck Hombiro [Hombiro Media Company] Nharo Dzemusango by Chenjerai Mazambani [Bhabhu Books]

Special Mention

Ensukwini Zalamhla by Onesimo Mpofu [Onesimo Mpofu]

Outstanding Children’s Book

Songs of the Little Creatures by Phumulani Chipandambira [Chipandambira Archives] Chitima Nditakure by Oscar Gwiriri [Progressive Booksellers & Publishers] Kuku Wins the President’s Clean Environment Award by Aleck Kaposa [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Shasha Dzokurera by Marcilyn Mugariri [Marcilyn Mugariri] Chasing the Wind by Phillip Chidavaenzi [Royalty Books] Out of Darkness, Shining Light by Petina Gappah [Scribner]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Rhyme and Resistance by Stanley Mushava [Underclass books and Films] Under My Skin by Prince Rayanne Chidzvondo [Prince Rayane Chidzvondo] Agringanda Like a Gringa Like a Foreigner by Tariro Ndoro [Modjaji Books]

Special Mention

Nhambetambe by Phumulani Chipandamira [Chipandambira Archive]

3. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Ronald Madodana Sigeca in Imbokodo

Anthony Mazhetese in The Gang Leader

Ngonidzashe Chikowore in Inside out

Liberty Mwenje Mthole in Inside out

Outstanding Actress

Davina Green in The Gang leader

Charmaine Mudau in Imbokodo

Agnes Ncube in Imbokodo

Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Gang Leader by Zim Theatre Academy

Bongile by Chiedza Makwara

Imbokodo by Nhimbe Trust

Outstanding Director

Yeukai Yvonne Chandiposha of Bongile

Teddy Mangawa of Gang Leader

Norbert Makoche of Imbokodo

4. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Michelle Msopero in Sobahle

Lynsey Nyamakwenje in Infinite Possibilities

Dadirai Mupandawana in Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tawanda Tanaka Fireyi in My journey to the International Scene

Tichaona Chikara in Hero’s +

Selemani Mpochi aka Majuice in Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Dance Group

No nominees

Outstanding Choreographer

No nominee

5. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? by Calvin Chimutuwah

Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza

Focusing on Green Economy by Webster Mubayirenyi

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

My Sister Loves Me by Rufaro Murenza

Ancestral Family by Nichodimus T. Mutasa

Tribute to the mother of generations by Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Kurima Hohwa by Victor Nyakauru

Distorted History by Anthony Bumhira

Rehab Queen by Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding Exhibition

Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness by Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Purple Rhythm by Calvin and Prudence Chimutuwah

Engaging the 45th Year by Helen Leroys

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mudau as Bonke in Another wedding

Antoinette Sango as Thandi in Mandla

Sarah Mpofu Sibanda as Thalitha in Home Affairs

Outstanding Actor

Godfrey Chivese as Mile in The Call

Brian Chitongo as Mandimutsa in Kuchina the Genesis

Percy Soko as Mandla in Mandla

Outstanding Music Video

Tichichema Produced by Edible Elevens ft. Ammara Brown

Sunshine City Produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Flying Bantu

Kure (remix) Produced by Kudzai Maneswa ft. Ishan

Bless Produced by Kalai Faye Barlow ft Ammy and The Calamities

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series)

Muzita Rababa Directed by Shem Zemura

Dudzai Directed by Farai Mungoshi

Mandla Directed by Solomon Mandaza

Special mention

Pink and Purple Directed by Mthabisi Onias Ndlovu

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film

Redefining the Road Directed by Tapiwa Gambira

The Call Directed by Godfrey Chivese

Home Affairs Directed by Elton Sibanda

Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film

S’mbimbindo 3 Directed by Von Tavaziva

Stay with Me Directed by Nick Zemura

$400 Directed by Kudzai Chikomo

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Kundai Marunya – Herald

Prince Tungamirai Mushawevato – Sunday Mail

Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM

Thulani Munyandu – National FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Patience Nyagato – ZBC

Alexio Gwenzi – ZBC

Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Zimcelebs

Zimbojam

Men on a Boat

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer

Isheanesu Chigagura aka Ishan

Panganayi Hare

Ngonidzashe Dondo aka King 98

Outstanding Female Musician

Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tammy Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Ammara Brown

Outstanding Male Musician

Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D

Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere

Tinashe Gonzara aka Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album

Uhuru by Willis Kachambwa aka Willis Wataffi

Dare Guru by Darlington Katsetsa aka Mambo Dhuterere

Gango by Energy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso

Kure by Ishan ft Ti Gonzi

Mugarden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths

Mweya Ndisesekedze by Mambo Dhuterere

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

D & G Promotions

Big Scale Entertainment

Ngoma NeHosho

Artist in the Diaspora

Vusa Mkhaya

Tapfuma Charles Katedza aka Charlie Kay

Gemma Griffiths

Norah Chipaumire