Musician raises cancer awareness

AFRO-JAZZ musician Brian Nyahuma is set to serenade lovers at a Valentine’s dinner dance tonight to promote health awareness among couples at Splendour Gardens in Harare.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style recently, the artiste said the show, running under the theme, Tora Rudo in a Healthy Faithful Lifestyle will also raise funds for young cancer patients.

Nyahuma, who fronts the African Pride band, said the cancer awareness event, which comes 10 days after the country commemorated World Cancer Day, would educate couples on how to handle the chronic disease better.

“Cancer patients are stigmatised due to lack of knowledge. Some people think that cancer is contagious. They fear to get close to people with cancer, which makes cancer patients live uncomfortably. I decided to hold this show and educate people on issues concerning cancer,” he said.

The jazz crooner, who is also a health advocate and awareness campaigner, said music was considered to be a powerful tool as it played a significant role in disseminating health related information.

“As couples are sharing their love and time together this is the right time to pass my message to them through singing. I grew up with mixed conceptions of the disease as I thought only women could be diagnosed with cancer, only to realise later that even men can be as well. This is when i thought it is right to educate people about cancer,” he said.

Nyahuma has dedicated his career to singing about issues affecting society including child marriages.

“I have songs on child marriages that advocate for girls’ rights to education. In my other tracks there are songs which give people hope when they are faced with various situations,” he said.

Nyahuma was groomed and mentored by renowned jazz artiste and instrumentalist Clive “Mono” Mukundu. Some of the albums under his belt are So They Say (2007), Ndingatii Zvangu (2009), Hausi Wega (2011), Yambirika Listen (2013) and Toyambukira (2016).