Musarurwa burial today

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

AFRO-JAZZ artiste Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa (pictured) who succumbed to lung cancer at Chinhoyi Hospital on Saturday will be buried today at his rural home in Musarurwa village, Zvimba.

Musarurwa had been battling the illness for over a year.

Family spokesperson and musician, Diana Samkange, confirmed the burial arrangements, saying Musarurwa’s body was taken from Chinhoyi yesterday and passed through Harare enroute to Zvimba.

“The burial is going to be held tomorrow (today). Right now he has been taken from Chinhoyi and they will not be in Harare for long, but are heading straight to his rural home in Musarurwa village where he will be buried in the afternoon,” she said.

“We have just finished the arrangements with Zimura who took the initiative to bury their musicians in conjunction with Moonlight and everything is going smoothly.”

Yesterday local musicians continued to pay tribute to the artiste who made significant contribution to traditional music.

“His age hurts us all the most but sometimes God’s plans leave us with questions, rest in peace Prince, thank you even with that short time God gave you, you were proud of your traditions and your culture,” contemporary musician Jah Prayzah posted on his Facebook page.

Versatile producer and instrumentalist Clive Mono Mukundu said God’s band in heaven had become stronger.

“He is one young man who was genuinely in love with his culture, part of the group of young people involved in a silent revolution of bringing back pride in our African roots, rest in peace Prince,” Mono said.

Musarurwa became a household name after he featured on a song with Pah Chihera titled Runonzi Rudo in 2013.