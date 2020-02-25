Mines ministry demands weekly reports

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

THE Mines ministry has demanded weekly reports from its parastatals as a way of tracking progress towards attaining the ambitious US$12 billion industry, NewsDay Business has learnt.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last October launched a strategic roadmap to the achievement of a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023 as government ramps up efforts to increase the sector’s contribution to the economy.

“As you may be aware, the ministry is working towards a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023. In that regard, the ministry is requesting weekly reports from your organisation highlighting activities made towards the achievement of the US$12 billion milestone,” read the letter signed by Mines permanent secretary Onesimo Moyo dated February 14, 2020.

The communication was addressed to Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, Mining Promotion Corporation and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZMDC), Zimbabwe School of Mines, Aura Merger and Hwange Colliery Company.

Moyo yesterday confirmed requesting weekly reports from parastatals under his ambit saying this was done for monitoring and evaluating progress towards a US$12 billion industry.

“All parastatals must submit plans to us and it is our desire that we keep track on key strategic issues so that we avoid surprises. We want parastatals to implement measures in line with attaining the US$12 billion industry. We use the reports for monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation general manager Blessed Chitambira acknowledged receiving the communication, adding that the parastatal had all along been doing weekly reports.

“It’s not a new thing, we have been sending these weekly reports. Maybe it’s done to those parastatals who have not been doing theirs,” he said.

Asked to explain details to be contained in the reports, Chitambira said: “It’s the general operations of the parastatal.”

Under the US$12 billion mining roadmap, gold is expected to contribute US$4 billion, platinum US$3 billion while chrome, iron, steel, diamonds and coal will contribute US$1 billion.

Lithium is expected to contribute US$500 million while other minerals will contribute US$1,5 billion.

Presently, mining generates an average of $3 billion annually.