MDC rolls out protest clean-up campaigns

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

MDC legislators, senators and councillors in the Midlands province are set to hold clean up campaigns outside the date proclaimed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa (first Friday of every month) as a way of protesting against his administration’s clamp down on the opposition party’s programmes.

MDC Midlands provincial deputy spokesperson Searchmore Muringani last week told Southern Eye that the party’s councillors have been directed to boycott the national clean-up day programme.

He said the resolution was passed last week by the MDC Midlands provincial executive.

“The meeting agreed that MDC was the pioneer of the clean-up campaign programme. It was resolved that all local authority councillors will conduct clean-up campaigns albeit on another day that does not coincide with the one called for by (President) Mnangagwa,” he said.

“The MDC councillors and MPs were ordered not to participate in the (President) Mnangagwa clean up campaigns. The MDC Midlands province equally condemned the police for denying president (Nelson) Chamisa a chance to conduct a clean-up campaign in Chitungwiza on January 31, 2020 and banning party programmes.”

“The MDC Midlands clean up campaigns shall be dubbed Tsvairai Zimbabwe Campaign. We expect to start rolling them at dates to be announced soon, but starting this month,” Muringani said.

Last year police banned a rally that was set to be addressed by Chamisa at Mbizo 4 shopping centre in Kwekwe.

The police also prohibited the opposition party’s march set for Gweru in November.