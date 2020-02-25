MDC protesters taste freedom

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO MDC activists, who were arrested for allegedly participating in flash demonstrations which were not cleared by the police last week, were yesterday granted $1 000 bail each by a Harare magistrate.

Makomborero Haruziviishe and Alan Moyo appeared before magistrate Yeukai Chigodora, who remanded the pair to March 9.

The pair was represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Allegations are that last Wednesday, the MDC youths gathered at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, where they intended to convene a meeting with their provincial leaders and councillors.

It is alleged at around 6pm, the youths started singing, sloganeering and running along Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street while holding placards inscribed “Respect our Constitution”, “ED GO”, “ED must go”, among others.

The court heard that the youths were denouncing the police and President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They allegedly embarked on a demonstration without clearance from the relevant authority.

It is alleged the police reaction group then dispersed the gathering, which later regrouped at Copacabana taxi rank and the police followed and dispersed them again using tear smoke.

It is alleged during the time of dispersal, some of the demonstrators threw stones and other missiles in retaliation to the police action.

The State further alleges that prior to demonstrations, early warnings were sent, thereby giving security agents the chance to be on surveillance and this resulted in the capture of the incident, as proven by the video footage being held as exhibit.