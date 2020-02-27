Macheso’s new album ‘work in progress’

ORGANISERS of the forthcoming Nigerian music luminary Burna Boy’s concert have expressed confidence that there would be a full house at the show, having already sold about 52% of the VIP tickets almost two months before the show set for Independence Day eve at Hellenic Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Naija singer makes a return to Zimbabwe about five years after his performance at the grand opening of Pabloz Club and VIP at Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale.

One of the concert organisers Elton Kurima of Kayse Connect yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that they were happy with the response from fans.

“Everything is going according to script. We have already sold 52% of the VIP section with the ordinary ones also selling well, an indication that Burna Boy is really trending as one of the most sought-after artistes in Africa and people love him,” he said.

“This is a show not to be missed as Burna Boy will be performing with a live band, a change from his previous performance when he used backtracks.”

The concert tickets are selling for US$35 for an ordinary ticket while the VIP ticket is going for US$100.

The Nigerian singer will share the stage with Winky D, Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah, Asaph, Tamy Moyo, Enzo Ishall and Sulumani Chimbetu.

Kayse Connect Promotions are the ones behind the successful concert of another Nigerian superstar, Patoranking and recently they hosted the gospel fiesta on New Year’s Day at the Rainbow Towers.

Burna Boy, who began making music at the age of 10, rose to prominence in 2012 after the release of Like to Party, the lead single from his debut studio album LIFE. His net worth is estimated at US$4 million.