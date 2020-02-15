Kwekwe CID illegally arrests Chinese immigrant

By Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers attached to the Law and Order section at Kwekwe Central Police Station were yesterday told off by officials from the Gweru Immigration Department offices after illegally arresting a Chinese national.

The detectives had arrested and escorted Hu DongDong to the Immigration Department offices for what they termed further processing.

DongDong’s lawyer Lenon Mapfumo confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that my client Hu DongDong who was employed by Ming Chang Sino Africa t/a Gwende Milling Kwekwe as a translator was summarily dismissed from employment after a fallout with the company over unpaid salaries,” Mapfumo said.

“Two CID officers arrested him soon after the cancellation of his employment contract before escorting him to the Immigration offices where they were given marching orders by an immigration officer for the illegal act.”

It is further alleged that the Chinese national, who had earlier on been detained at Amaveni Police Station, spent the better part of the day being questioned at CID Kwekwe Central police law and order department.

The officer-in-charge (law and order) reportedly indicated that they wanted to verify the Chinese national’s residence status as they had received a tip off that he was illegally residing in the country. After having presented his passport, the police established he was still legally in the country, but went on to detain him for about five hours before referring the matter to Gweru immigration department.

“I do not think it is necessary for CID to be present in this hearing and I don’t know why you detained him because from the papers before me he is still legally in the country and as such he has not yet committed any offence and his detention by the police was unlawful,” the immigration officer told the detectives. After a brief deliberation by immigration officials, Hu DongDong was issued with notice advising him to leave the country tomorrow.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said he was yet to receive the report.