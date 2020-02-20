Josh Kays set for live DVD

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

TOP gospel artiste Josh Kawara, popularly known as Psalmist Josh Kays, will be recording his second DVD — The Communion Sound — on March 14 at a local church in Harare.

The recording will feature some of the country’s gospel acts — Philip Kambare, Wenyasha Chingono, Pastor Rich, Blessing Chidzurira and Welcome Nhariswa.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style recently, Psalmist Josh — who is co-ordinating the event alongside his wife and fellow gospel musician Lynn Kays — said the event was inspired by the Holy Spirit.

“The Holy Spirit always inspires me to write these songs. I normally say I am given these songs. I do not sit to write them, but they come during worship sessions or practice sessions,” he said.

The Aripano hitmaker said his forthcoming production was special as it had a different sound from his previous offerings.

“Our first live DVD recording did not come out well, but on this one we have managed to get all we need for it to come out well. It is unique because we are producing new sound although we will do our hit songs Aripano, Ndinonyumwa and Namabvi,” he said.

Josh said the DVD would have 13 tracks and would be produced by Tawanda Midzi of Roots Production.

The Communion song list is made up of Halellujah, Hosssana, Patinoda, Muri Mwari, Amen, Muri Mutsvene, Hakuna Mumwe, Jesu Kristu, Come let’s Worship, Nothing Can Take, Mweya Mutsvene and Namabvi.