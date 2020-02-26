Job-seeking expedition ends in tragedy

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A JOB-SEEKING expedition ended tragically for Uzumba twins after one of them drowned while crossing a flooded Nyaguwe River in a makeshift canoe.

Twenty-six-year-old Lovemore Gunde’s body was retrieved by fellow villagers after the canoe capsized while crossing the river into Mashonaland Central province where they were going to look for jobs in the gold mines.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“We urge the public never to attempt crossing a flooded river to save lives. During this rainy season, I urge those travelling to be careful and avoid using makeshift boats to cross water bodies,” he said.

According to police, on February 21, Lovemore visited his twin Luckmore in Zvomuya village in Uzumba so that they proceed to Mhondoro Gold Mine in Shamva to look for work. The twin brothers arrived at Nyaguwe River which was flooded and they failed to cross.

It is reported that they met other travellers, Paradzai Buyani and Ruramai Chimutsa, who had also failed to cross the river. Buyani then called Sure Chandavengerwa, who lives about 500 metres from the river, to assist them across.

Chandavengerwa brought his makeshift canoe and successfully ferried Buyani across. He returned for another trip and ferried Chimutsa and Lovemore, leaving Luckmore behind.

It is reported that while in the middle of the river, the makeshift boat capsized.

Chandavengerwa and Chimutsa swam to safety, leaving Lovemore behind.

The deceased’s body was retrieved the following morning by villagers before a waiver for post-mortem was granted by a Mutawatawa magistrate.