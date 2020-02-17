Jah Prayzah salutes fans

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has disclosed that his forthcoming offering titled Asante was an appreciation to the support he has received from fans in his entire career, particularly those who showed up for his appreciation show in Budiriro a few weeks ago.

The song, off his forthcoming yet-to-be-named album set for release on April 3, was released recently along with its video, produced by DJ Tamuka and directed by Blaqs Videos.

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style that he was thrilled by the huge crowd that came to support his recent free-of-charge Budiriro show meant to appreciate fans from the high-density suburb where he launched his career.

“It was a humbling event that took me back in time when I had just started and I had a few people who followed my music and they were mainly from Budiriro,” he said.

“Going back now and realising the big difference between then and now, I am thankful. That’s why I released the new track, Asante, to thank the people for their love and support. That was surely an amazing experience.”

Jah Prayzah said despite performing in different countries, he still appreciates his local fans and to show this he has initiated a number of community development and charity projects.

These included a soccer tournament in his rural home of Uzumba, support towards Karoi Children’s Home and the recent Budiriro concert.

The musician’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said Jah Prayzah was using his talent to put smiles on people’s faces.

“Music itself is good enough to heal the world, but as if that’s not enough he invests his money back to people who invested in him and made him a superstar,” he said.