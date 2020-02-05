Intwasa to host Tourism minister

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo and its partners will on Saturday host Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu at a dialogue on issues affecting arts industry in Bulawayo.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The dialogue, dubbed Masiyephambili Series, will be moderated by Patience Phiri under the theme Creative Interface with the Ministry Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Intwasa director Raisedon Baya confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“We are introducing a new dialogue series and Patience Phiri is leading it. She is the face and brains of the project. We are providing technical and moral support,” he said.

“Mostly the dialogue is about interfacing with policy makers and influencers and seeing where the arts can plug in and utilise opportunities.”

Baya said they were interested in seeking opportunities within that ministry that the creative sector could plug in for profitability.

“It’s strictly by invite and we invited people and organisation we think add value to the dialogue,” he said.

Intwasa organisers recently held a consultative meeting in preparation for this year’s festival slated to run from September 20 to 27.