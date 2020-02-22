I’m human, too: Jah Prayzah

FREEMAN MAKOPA

AWARD-WINNING contemporary musician Jah Prayzah is one of the country’s top stars, having won several accolades and done local and international collaborations to grow his brand.

Idol

An idol of many a female fans, some of whom openly drool at him during live performances, Jah Prayzah said he would not view them as pests but rather appreciate them as they are the ones who put food on his table.

“I cannot call it being pestered because they are the ones who bring food on the table and make sure the name continues to grow,” he said.

“I appreciate all my fans and understand they all react differently when they meet someone they like and support. It’s always a joy to hang around them at times and whenever I can I always do.”

Saucy videos

The tall, lanky and dreadlocked musician has featured in several videos while frolicking with various females. These included My Lily (featuring Nigerian star Davido), Angelo (featuring Jamaica’s Jah Cure), Kunerima (featuring MissRed) and Tahle Wedzinza’s Give Me More.

The musician, however, said it was just work and his wife did not have a problem with that as she understood the nature of his work.

“For me, it is work. My wife knows that and has been so supportive of my work and how it is structured and that is one of the many reasons why I also love her deeply,” he said.

Ancestral spirits

Many of Jah Prayzah’s songs are steeped in traditional African belief systems, and Goto Rinehwema has been particularly a talking point, with reports of several people manifesting ancestral spirits during live performances of the song.

This has led to speculation that Jah Prayzah is often possessed by the said spirits, but he said it just demonstrated the extent of emotions he invested in the song.

“I have never been possessed my entire life. I just put in my all to make sure every song raises the exact emotions I intended it to, so I take it people appreciate the work if it looks that real,” he said.

Life outside music

Jah Prayzah said he had an equally rich life outside music, and usually enjoyed spending time with his family and driving to his rural home.

“I enjoy spending time with my family and also those long drives to kumusha to see my parents. Every time I go there, I feel renewed so I make sure I pay them a visit every now and again. But free times for me are rare; I am usually always working,” he said.

And what is that one thing his fans did not know about?

“That I am human, too,” he said.