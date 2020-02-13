High Court bars Marry from accessing children, property

BY COURT REPORTER

A HIGH COURT judge yesterday barred Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry, from having access to the couple’s three minor children, saying her request lacked weight.

Marry, who has since relocated to her parents’ home, had approached the High Court seeking access to the children and the couple’s Borrowdale Brooke matrimonial home, while awaiting hearing of an appeal filed by her husband at the Supreme Court.

Chiwenga appealed to the apex court after Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ruled that Marry should have access to her minor children, matrimonial home and personal property.

Justice Dube-Banda had ruled that Chiwenga had no authority to bar her from living at the Borrowdale Brooke home without a court order.

But Justice Owen Tagu yesterday barred Marry from returning to the Borrowdale Brooke home and to have access to the children, saying her request lacked weight.

“The application for leave to execute pending appeal is, hereby, dismissed. The order (Dube-Banda’s) will not be operational until the case is heard,” the judge said before he ordered Marry to settle the costs of the suit.