Guruve residents demand development, not handouts

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

GURUVE North residents have rapped legislator Girovah Dzepasi (Zanu PF) for neglecting his constituency and only coming to dish out government food handouts instead of spearheading developmental projects.

Dzepasi, who was in Mbire recently handing out rice in two wards, said villagers in his constituency were not forthcoming on developmental projects.

“It is true that people are complaining, but the problem with these people is that they are not forthcoming to party-funded projects. For example, we had the bakery project in the Forestry area where we built an oven, but no one is going there to bake bread,” he said yesterday.

“This weekend, I was in Mbire distributing rice to the less-privileged, so we are working hard so that no one starves.”

Members of his constituency blasted him on social media platforms for being an absentee MP.

“You are neglecting us, you are strong (sic) yet we are starving,” said one Garikai Chitsungo on Facebook.

Assan Seleman said: “Ticheukei MP matikanganwa kuno (remember us MP you have forgotten about us).”

Paul Chingara demanded projects in Bakasa.

Other villagers demanded a Zupco bus in their constituency to mitigate transport challenges.

In response, Dzepasi said: “Zviri munzeve (I hear you).”

Residents from Heroes in Guruve told the legislator that they had not had running water for over 10 years.

“We do not have tap water at Heroes stands. Our MP promised to act, but so far nothing has materialised, we have been robbed because he is not acting as promised before elections,” Beaullance Chihwai said.

Dzepasi said the water problem was a council issue, but said he would inquire on why council was delaying the process.

Guruve Rural District Council chief executive officer Tinos Marisa could not be reached for comment.