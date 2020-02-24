Gold buyer kills three pedestrians

THREE pedestrians died on the spot, while one escaped with minor injuries after being knocked down by a car being driven by a Mount Darwin gold buyer on Saturday at the 157km peg along the Harare-Mkumbura Highway.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that three people – Francis Jokonya (38), Tracy Jowanisi (19) and Trish Mandembo (19) died in a road traffic accident after they were hit by a Toyota Blade being driven by Norest Kanema,” Dhewu said.

“It is alleged that Kanema side-swiped with a Nissan Hardbody which was being driven by Anxious Chinomona. In avoiding a head-on collision, Jokonya knocked down four people and killed three while a one-year-old minor who was strapped on her mother’s back escaped with minor injuries.”

When NewsDay arrived at the accident scene, the police had not yet removed the bodies from the road.

A witness Precious Chitofu said Jokonya, who is a prominent gold buyer in Mt Darwin, encroached onto Chinomona’s lane and veered off the road after the side-swipe.

“The gold buyer, who was speeding, encroached into an oncoming vehicle and failed to control his vehicle after a side-swipe, hence he hit four people and killed three on the spot,” Chitofu said.

Police have urged motorist to be vigilant on the road and avoid speeding.

“We are warning motorists to be vigilant on the road, speed thrills, but kills, hence they should not endanger precious lives of innocent people,” Dhewu said.