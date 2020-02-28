Fuel crisis grounds Byo ambulances, refuse trucks

BULAWAYO City Council has announced that it will only be attending to emergencies owing to fuel shortages which have brought service delivery, including ambulance and fire services, to a halt.

BY SILAS NKALA

Most of Bulawayo service stations having gone for almost a week without fuel.

Yesterday, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube in a notice advised all ratepayers that its service delivery might be interrupted by fuel challenges.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents that there may be an interruption in numerous services such as collection of refuse, attendance to water and sewer faults due to fuel shortages,” Dube said.

“Residents are advised that the council is working on ensuring speedy delivery of fuel supplies so as to resume normal services. The community is encouraged to keep the city clean and desist from dumping refuse in open spaces.”

Dube said refuse should be kept within residential properties and would be collected when refuse collection trucks get fuelled.

He said challenges with fuel supply had also curtailed council’s ability to offer ambulance and fire services.

“The city’s fire and emergency services will be prioritising calls and responding to critical emergencies in terms of the following services, road traffic accidents, referred council clinic maternity cases and public collapses. The public is advised to use alternative means until the situation improves,” Dube said.