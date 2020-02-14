Flash floods hit Chipinge, Chimanimani

Chipinge and Chimanimani districts have been hit by flash floods as memories of last year’s Cyclone Idai are still fresh in the villagers’ minds.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Officials said Biriiri 2 Bridge was damaged by flash floods in Chimanimani after heavy rains pounded the area on Wednesday, hardly a year after the Cyclone Idai disaster, which saw the massive destruction of infrastructure and the deaths of hundreds of people.

Department of Civil Protection (DCP) officials in Manicaland said a detour at Biriiri 2 Bridge was swept away by flash floods following extensive downpours experienced in the past few days.

DCP provincial deputy director John Misi said a private contractor was currently carrying out repair works on the bridge

“The information that we have received from the ground is that the detour at Biriiri 2 Bridge was swept away last (Wednesday) night, but as of this morning, repair works have been done and traffic is now moving through smoothly,” he said.

“We have a private contractor, JR Godard, which was granted the tender to repair the Biriiri 2 Bridge, who responded swiftly to ensure that traffic can pass through. We also have reports of flash floods in Chipinge, but we have not received any adverse reports or reports of any casualties from these floods and we will continue to monitor the situation.”