FC Platinum sign DRC duo

FC Platinum have continued their shopping spree with the addition of two Democratic Republic of Congo nationals to their squad.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The two players – defender Felly Mulumba and striker Ellie Ilunga – were unveiled together with Silas Songani in Zvishavane yesterday.

The Congolese pair joins their compatriot Gyve Nsiala who has already established himself at the club.

Mulumba was the captain of Kenyan top-flight side Bandari FC and has played in the same league for Sofapaka and Posta Rangers.

Pure Platinum play have been on a serious recruitment drive as they look to strengthen the squad after their lack of quality was exposed in the Caf Champions League where they ended with just one point.

So far, they have made a staggering 11 signings and have already shown that they are serious after pinning down the highly-rated Songani, who joined from Danish side Sydvest, as coach Pieter de Jongh aims to make the Zvishavane side a local and regional football powerhouse.

Sources at FC Platinum told NewsDay Sport that more foreign players were expected in Zvishavane as De Jongh attempts to build a squad strong enough to last the distance in the African safari. Their last two group stage appearances were forgettable as they managed a combined three points.

Last time, they managed two goals, which performance has triggered their extravagant spending on the market as they target more domestic glory and an improved show on the continent ahead of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League campaign.

De Jongh has been looking to get better forwards so that they can improve on their chances of creation and conversion.

Newcomers Songani, Kiyana Ilunga, Ralph Kawondera and Stanley Ngala’s arrival is likely to help them in that regard.

The likes of Lameck Nhamo, Rahman Kutsanzira and Gift Mbweti could find themselves edging towards peripheral roles.