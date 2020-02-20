Ex-minister consents to divorce

BY CHARLES LAITON

Former Health deputy minister Edwin Muguti has consented to the nullification of his 23-year marriage to Tapiwa Muguti (nee Mukandi) after she approached the High Court seeking an order to part ways with him on the basis that the couple’s marriage has irretrievably broken down.

The new development was revealed by Mukandi, who told the court in her founding affidavit that Muguti had now also consented to the cancellation of the marriage certificate and had withdrawn his notice of appearance to defend.

However, the divorce matter is now set to be finalised tomorrow before a High Court judge.

“The defendant (Muguti), however, has since informed me (Mukandi) that he does not wish to contest the divorce action anymore and that is why he has filed his notice of withdrawal of appearance to defend and plea. The defendant has signed the consent documents and I confirm the signatures thereon as those of the defendant. I have signed the consent paper and I confirm that the signature thereon is mine,” Mukandi said.

In his supplementary affidavit, Muguti confirmed the developments, saying he had reached an agreement with his wife on the way forward adding all the queries that had been previously raised by the court relating to their Manresa, Harare, property had been addressed.

According to court papers, the Manresa property had been listed in another civil matter in which Muguti was being sued by his former landlady Joyce Mako-Mushaninga over a US$29 897 rental debt.

“I submit that the property is no longer subject to any dispute or auctioning and have confirmed with the Sheriff of High Court and that is the reason why the defendant withdrew his plea in that regard,” Muguti said.