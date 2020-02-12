Enzo Ishall Asia tour still on

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Enzo Ishall’s Asian tour scheduled to run from March 6 to 21 will go ahead as there had been no indication from their hosts that the tour had been cancelled or postponed following the outbreak of the virulent coronavirus which has hit many parts of China claiming over 1 000 lives.

The chanter is scheduled to perform in Beijing, China on March 13.

Tour promoter Taona Oswald Chipunza — popularly known as Teemak in music circles — told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they have not received any formal communication from the tour organisers to cancel or postpone the tour.

Apart from Beijing, Enzo Ishall, well known for his monster tracks Kanjiva and Smart Inotangira Kutsoka, will also perform in India, Hang Zhou, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Teemak said they were given clearance by the authorities and they would wait for formal communication from the organisers.

“The relevant authorities gave us a clearance to host our show on those dates, so we stand by their word. If it (coronavirus) doesn’t subside by the time of the shows, they will advise us accordingly,” he said.

“In that case, the Asia tour would continue without China and we can always go back to China when the virus has subsided.”

The disease outbreak has stirred debate on social media, with fans expressing concern and reservations over Enzo Ishall’s safety.

The fast-moving virus known as the “new coronavirus” has infected thousands of Chinese citizens and spread to more than 20 countries.

The respiratory infection, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has claimed over 1 000 lives so far after it originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The World Health Organisation has declared it a global emergency.

Enzo Ishall signed a three-year contract with Teemak Promotions which would see the Magate star earning monthly allowances for his upkeep, tours, video and recording allowances.

The deal estimated at US$100 000 is believed to be the biggest so far in the music industry courtesy of Malaysia-based Zimbabwean young businessman and finance expert Teemak.

This followed Enzo Ishall’s break in ranks with controversial preacher-cum-music promoter Passion Java, who had taken the young musician under his wings.