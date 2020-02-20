Doves re-aligns products for value-addition

February 20, 2020

THE country’s oldest funeral services provider and life assurance company, Doves, has re-aligned its products in line with strategic angling for value-addition of new life assurance products.

The firm wanted to address the issue of dependants who were riding on the family premiums for a number of schemes, especially those for civil servants and the uniformed forces.

A copy of an internal memorandum — seen by NewsDay — from Doves managing director Talent Maziwisa to staff and for onward transmission to clients said “dependants will pay $30 each from March 1, 2020”, while the family premium remains unchanged.

The funeral assurance industry has been hard hit by inflation, especially from the time the economy de-dollarised.

Officials at the funeral assurer said they were re-equpping the company with a new fleet by end of June “to meet clientele expectations”.

