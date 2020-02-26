Digi-Poems revolutionise poetry

Tafadzwa Kachiko

COMIC Exposed co-founder Tino Makoni yesterday said the recent launch of digital poems (digi-poems) in Zimbabwe is set to revolutionise poetry and help create synergies among artists across the region.

Makoni said digital poems were a combination of poetry and digital arts and artists were embracing the new art form which provided an enriching experience.

“Digi-poems’ future is not locked to Zimbabwe. It brings together creatives from across southern Africa. The artists embraced it wholeheartedly and working with them was a very enriching experience,” he said.

Makoni said the project has received support from the British Council, Alliance Francais, Zimbabwe German Society, Page Poetry Live, Enthuse, Moto Republik, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Maputo Fast Forward and Fak’ugezi.

United Kingdom creative writer, Tice Cin, described her experience working on a piece inspired by My Wind Chime created by Peggie Shangwa as heart-warming.

“I am proud that the artist, Lerato Motshwarakgole, who was chosen to respond to my piece with a stop motion animation is a dynamic and entrepreneurial woman who understands the struggle of women in both entrepreneurship and art,” she said.

Emerging animator, Tanatswa Nyerere, expressed interest to be roped into future projects.

“This was the first step in the long journey of animation. I would love to be part of many digi-poems projects,” she said.

Other participants were Rufus Mufasa from Wales and Lorna Zita (Mozambique).