DeMbare losing Bamusi bid?

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Dynamos’ daring bid to snap up Caps United speedy winger Phineas Bamusi seems to be stalling with the player now appearing to be committed to his club.

DeMbare were understood to be closing in on the forward and the speculation reached fever pitch a fortnight ago when the player posted a picture of himself on Facebook during a match against Dynamos last season.

The speculation was further fuelled when the Soccer Star of the Year finalist missed the first days of pre-season training at Caps.

Although Caps rebuffed talk that Bhamusi was joining their rivals, it was understood that negotiations between Dynamos and the player had reached an advanced stage.

Bamusi has since re-joined the rest of the Caps squad in pre-season and was in jovial mood as the team went through their paces under the watchful eyes of coach Darlington Dodo at the National Sports Stadium B Arena this week.

He however, declined to comment on his likely move to DeMbare, preferring to focus on their target of winning the championship this term after missing out last term when they were beaten to the prize by FC Platinum.

“As you can see, we are all focused on training. Everyone is working hard. We are trying to improve from last season. We just hope it will work out,” Bhamusi said. Dynamos though are still hopeful of getting the winger, who still has a one-year contract with Caps.

“It is still work in progress,” a Dynamos official said yesterday when asked how the negotiations have gone so far.

“By the end of this week, it will be clear whether we are winning or not. We have shown interest and he is also willing. We are still hopeful,” the official added.

Dynamos have been one of the busiest teams in the player transfer window after signing eleven players, but are still thin in forward positions following the departure of veteran striker Edward Sadomba who called time on his football career at the end of last season.

Evans Katema, their chief striker who emerged the club’s top goalscorer last season, also left for Zambia a month ago where he linked up with several Zimbabweans who are now playing in that league.

Two other strikers – Nigel Katawa, who was another regular for the team last season, is away in Russia for trials, while Tawanda Macheke has not renewed his contract, which expired at the end of the year, further decimating the club and limiting coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s options in attack.

The Harare giants have brought in several new faces as they seek to win the championship they last won in 2014 under Kalisto Pasuwa.

The Glamour Boys have so far confirmed Partson Jaure, Jeansmith Mutudza, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere, David Temwanjira, Barnabas Mushunje, Nkosi Mhlanga, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, Tinotenda Chiunye and goalkeeper Tymon Mvula as their new arrivals.

Dynamos finished a distant ninth place on the league table last season with the club leadership claiming they were reconstructing the side.

After bringing in the new signings, the Glamour Boys believe they now have a solid side capable of delivering the stubbornly elusive championship.