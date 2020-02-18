Couples urged to work together

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

PROAIR Group chief executive officer George Munengwa has urged couples to work together to sidestep challenges that ruin marriages so that they can create intergenerational wealth.

Munengwa was speaking at a Valentine’s Ball held at Gotcha Nyama Steakhouse in Newlands, Harare at the weekend.

“Love is a beautiful thing and as we celebrate this very important aspect of our daily life, I encourage couples to see value in each other,” Munengwa said.

“Gone are the days when couples would compete for space and seek to outdo each other.”

Munengwa, who heads a multi-award-winning air conditioning company together with his wife Lisa, said support from his wife helped him weather the storms of life in a crippling operating environment.

Meanwhile, Wezhaz Executive Cars chief executive officer Exevia Maoneke said it was time couples worked together for common good. “Today’s world has seen the sprouting of big spenders whose source of income is not very clear and is questionable,” he said.

“In view of the circumstances, we encourage couples to have clear goals so that they don’t get carried away by trends. Don’t use money for your house to buy a Bentley.”

The businessman, who also has interests in commodity broking and entertainment, said it was important for couples to research well before investing.

“We must research on other viable business ventures so that we are able to cushion ourselves from the economic challenges,” he said.

The event, which was organised in partnership with Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub, drew a full house including socialite Mai Titi and her new-found lover, Zizou.

The comedienne, who was the director of ceremonies, called on couples to spice up their relationships and marriages to kill boredom.

“We encourage couples to dress well, value quality time and enjoy their companionship so that marriages last,” she said. The event was supported by Networked Business Minds, Esteem Communications, Bullion Group, Club Joy Centre and Joem Enterprises.