PDF to PowerPoint Review – How to Convert PDF to PPT Online for Free

How to Convert PDF to PowerPoint on EasePDF

With EasePDF, you can convert PDF to a PowerPoint in three simple steps with ease, just like any other conversion on this website. No matter you’re a pro or a newbie on PDF, you won’t get it wrong! Now let’s see how it works.

Step 1. Upload your PDF file.

Go to the EasePDF homepage, and select PDF to PPT converter. Hit the “Add File(s)” button to upload the PDF document from your local device, or just select the target PDF on your device then drop it to the upload area. If the PDF files you want to convert is on your cloud drives like Google Drive or Dropbox, you can import them to EasePDF by clicking the cloud drive’s icon as well.

Please note: EasePDF supports batch conversion for free, so you can upload multiple PDF files at the same time.

Step 2. Convert PDF to PowerPoint.

Once your PDF file is uploaded, EasePDF will automatically start converting PDF to PowerPoint, just wait for seconds. The processing time depends mainly on the size of the PDF file you added.

Step 3. Download the converted PowerPoint File.

While the conversion process finishes, EasePDF will provide you a download link on the result page. To save it to your local device, you can directly click the “Download” button and the converted PowerPoint document will be immediately downloaded. You can also export it to your Google Drive and Dropbox. To share the download link with others, just click on the “Link” icon below and the link URL will be copied.

Please note: The download link of your converted PPT will be invalid after 24 hours, please download it before it’s permanently deleted from the server.

What EasePDF Can Do For You

EasePDF is an online PDF service that offers more than 20 online tools for PDF converting, creating and editing. You can convert PDF to other document formats including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML, TXT, and RTF, and to image formats like JPG, PNG, GIF, and BMP. Vice versa, EasePDF can help you convert those file formats to create PDFs as well. Moreover, EasePDF also provides editing tools like PDF Editor, PDF Compressor, PDF Merger, PDF Splitter, etc.

Features and Pricing of EasePDF

Easy to Use

With a neat, simple and user-friendly interface, every user can become a PDF master on EasePDF. You can convert, edit and create PDF in a few simple steps. What’s more, there are a lot of practical tutorials to guide you with all the tools on EasePDF.

High Output Quality

Among all the online PDF services, EasePDF offers a remarkable output quality that preserves almost every element from the original file. For PDF to PowerPoint conversion, you can get a converted PPT document with the same look as the original PDF. For PDF to Excel conversion, the converted Excel spreadsheet keeps every data and even every decimal. And if you try converting PDF to Word on EasePDF, you’ll find all PDF elements including the texts, images, links, headers, footers, and layouts are well preserved on the converted Word documents.

Cross-platform Supported

There’s no platform limitation for users. You can access every tool on EasePDF anytime anywhere with an internet connection, no matter you’re using a Windows, Mac or Linux computer, or you’re on an iPhone or Android phone.

Safe Encryption of Files

EasePDF provides a 256-bit SSL encryption of all files of users. That means all data of your files are guarantee secured. EasePDF also ensures that all users’ personal information won’t be shared with others.

Automatic Document Deletion

All documents that users uploaded and processed will be permanently deleted 24 hours after the download link was created. No one can access the converted files once they’re deleted from the server.

Pricing

EasePDF is 100% free to everyone. You’ll get all professional PDF online services without paying a dine.