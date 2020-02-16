Choose the new and better

Devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

SALVATION by grace through faith brought us into communion with God the Father’s family in Christ Jesus. Our relationship and fellowship with God is a family affair. To enjoy God’s fellowship at the deepest intimate level, there has to be a clear understanding of the line between the old and new covenants. The old is the law which Jesus came to fulfil and we now live under grace. This means we live in the fulfilled promises of God in Christ called the finished/accomplished work of Jesus Christ.

Using the old covenant law under the current dispensation of grace gives you a vailed approach to God. It’s a futile practice leading to hopelessness. The vail is only removed in Christ who is the fulfilment/end of the old covenant ushering in the new covenant. Romans 10:4 spells out, “For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to everyone that believeth.” The Bible clearly states that of the two covenants, the new is better. Hebrews 8:6 reads, “But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant, which was established upon better promises.”

We are called to minister the New Testament. For the purposes of those new to this column; we still read the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation and from it all we minister the new covenant.

2 Corinthians 3:6 establishes, “Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.”

We minister the spirit of the Bible and this gives life. The letter, that is the law, kills. Life is only in Christ and not the law. Trying to get life by the works of the law leads to death. One may be physically existent, but spiritually dead. Christ’s life in us is sustained (preserved) by New Testament ministry. Jesus states in Luke 5:38, “But new wine must be put into new bottles (wine skins); and both are preserved.” The Bible makes a clarion call to the New Testament. Hebrews 7:22 says, “By so much was Jesus made a surety of a better testament.” It’s so clear that a Christian should not entangle herself/himself with the old covenant while the arms of the new covenant are so wide open. The new covenant is so receptive offering better promises.

Jesus obtained a better ministry for us. Going back to the old covenant is despising the grace Jesus gives. He is a mediator of a better covenant. So you can’t approach Jesus on the basis of the old covenant because He is the mediator of a better covenant. Please don’t degrade Him, just accept the better He is offering. Jesus’ offer is so high that sometimes one wonders why some reject such love. Hebrews 9:15 clarifies, “And for this cause he is the mediator of the New Testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first Testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance.” Jesus took care of the Old Testament for us to enjoy the New Testament by believing in Him. Under the new covenant, we are redeemed from our transgressions in Christ. He, therefore, dispenses to us the better promises. Surely what better offer can we ask for?

Our inheritance is, therefore, based on the New Testament and we cannot go in the name of Jesus to access the Old Testament. Jesus shed His blood to bring to effect the New Testament. Matthew 26:28 records, “For this is my blood of the New Testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.” We are therefore alive in His blood. Remember life is in the blood. Leviticus 17:11a points, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood:” Our life therefore is in the blood of Jesus Christ shed in the New Testament and not the blood of animals sacrificed under the Old Testament.

It’s so evident that the new covenant is better than the old covenant. Resort to Jesus. No one can be in Christ on the basis of the old covenant. The benefits of the New Testament are many. It’s a life giving Testament which we all should run to. Ezekiel 36:26 prophesied, “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.” It’s powered by Jesus not human effort. It comes with a new heart sensitive and submissive to God the Father. The stony heart is done away with. Also contained in the package is the new spirit activated by the Holy Spirit, the revealer of the promises of the new covenant.

By and through the blood of Jesus, our believer’s conscience is clear according to Hebrews 9:13-14, (13) For if the blood of bulls and of goats, and the ashes of an heifer sprinkling the unclean, sanctifieth to the purifying of the flesh: (14) How much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself without spot to God, purge your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?” Furthermore, “And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.” writes Hebrews 12:24. Remember Jesus already told us in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

