Bulawayo ‘cop killers’ off the hook

BY SILAS NKALA

TWO Bulawayo activists, who were facing charges of fatally stoning a police officer during the January 2019 protests against fuel price hikes, were yesterday placed off remand after the State indicated that it was not yet ready to prosecute the matter.

Charles Thomas (54), of Njube, and Bernard Sibanda (18), of New Lobengula, were being charged with the murder of Constable Alexio Maune (32).

Through their lawyer Dumisani Dube, the two successfully sought to be placed off remand, arguing that the State had failed to formally charge them 13 months after their arrest.

State allegations were that the two activists stoned Maune in Entumbane on January 14, 2019, but the pair denied the charge, claiming they were victims of a dragnet arrest by police officers.

They both argued that they were not at the scene of the crime on that particular day.