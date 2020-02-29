Bosso assure Harrison on signings

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Highlanders board have assured coach Mark Harrison that he will have veteran strikers Mkhokheli Dube and Michelle Katsvairo as part of the squad in the upcoming season as contract negotiations have been completed.

Dube is joining from FC Platinum where his contract was not renewed after it expired in December while Katsvairo was with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The duo were joined in Highlanders pre-season training by former Caps United goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, defender Collin Mujuru from Harare City and former Bulawayo City’s Humphrey Ncube.

Harrison confirmed yesterday that the five players will soon be part of the Highlanders squad that is expected to be finalised next week.

The team will play FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium on March 14, a match which will serve as the season opener.

“As far as I can understand from the chief executive officer (Nhlanhla Dube) we are on course (player negotiations). I think we have pretty much concluded negotiations with all the five of them and I expect all of them to sign and be part of the squad for the season. Maybe we will finalise the full squad next week,” Harrison said.

The five are expected to feature in Highlanders’ friendly match against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Highlanders lost a couple of players from last year’s squad but retained most of their key players in Prince Dube, Tinashe Makanda, Devine Mhindirira, Brian Banda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Peter Muduhwa, Adrian Silla, Andrew Mbeba and Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda has not been training for the past two weeks as he has not been feeling well while Mujuru is injured.