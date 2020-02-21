Basketball tourney takes centre stage

LOCAL basketball enthusiasts will be spoilt for entertainment with this year’s edition of the interprovincial basketball tournament set to explode into life in Harare starting today.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The two-day event, which ends on Saturday at Richwood, has attracted six provinces which are expected to field two teams in the male and female categories.

Basketball Association of Zimbabwe (BUZ) president Joe Mujuru told NewsDay Sport that the tournament would act as a scouting event for national teams.

“The championships start on Friday and we are excited that we have six provinces that have confirmed participation. We are saying let’s showcase the talent in our provinces. So this is an opportunity for athletes to prove themselves as we will be scouting players for the national teams,” Mujuru said.

Mujuru said nine teams from six provinces registered for the tournament which failed to take place last year due to logistical problems.

“We are targeting at improving the sport in every province so that they become more competitive like the Harare league because we have been having players from other provinces coming to join the Harare league which is a good thing but it must be similar in all provinces. Last year we failed to secure the venue in time, so this time around we are expecting fun-filled action,” he added.

He said the 3×3 version of the game would also be played at the tournament, hoping that it will give the national team, which qualified for the Africa Cup in Uganda, a platform to prepare.

“We will have a 3×3 on this year’s interprovincial championships. We have qualified for 3×3 Africa cup for senior men and women Finals Uganda and under 18 as well which will be played in November.”