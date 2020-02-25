215 Binga households displaced by floods: Nango

BY SILAS NKALA/DARLINGTON MWASHITA

THE National Association of non-governmental organisations (Nango)’s latest report dated February 17 shows that 215 households totalling 967 individuals were seriously affected by the recent flash floods that hit Nsungwale, under Chief Sinakoma in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

The flash floods reportedly destroyed their homesteads, livestock, crops and claimed one life in the area.

“Binga district in Matabeleland North Province, Nsungwale Area, under Chief Sinakoma, experienced heavy rains which resulted in some life-threatening floods. The floods occurred in the early hours of February 10. The flooded area is a confluence point of four rivers namely Simbwambwa, Siakanda, Namapande and Manyenyengwa,” the report read.

Nango said the road connecting Binga and Siabuwa was damaged by floods and is currently closed. Chininga Bridge connecting Nsungwale and Siabuwa and linking with Karoi, Gokwe, and Kariba also needs urgent rehabilitation.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM) supported the district civil protection unit with comprehensive registration of all affected individuals, along with officers from the provincial co-ordinator, Red Cross, Save the Children, Action Aid.

“Through 16 focus groups discussions and households assessments, accurate and timely collection and dissemination of data was provided regarding the internal displacement in the affected area. 16 Villages were assessed (Maneta 1-2-3-4-5-6-8-10-11, Chinomba 2, 3, 4, Simuchembu 9, Chinga 1, Siyakubulabula) Due to the heavy backlash a total of 215 households were affected (967 individuals),” the report read.

“Out of the affected, 42% were adults (409) and 58% (588) were children. In addition, 53% (512) were females and 47% (455) male. Among the most vulnerable groups, 165 individuals were considered, 5% disabled, 21% widows, single parents, 19% orphans, 25% children under 5, 6% elderly and 22% chronically ill. 33 were totally destroyed (15%), 34 partially destroyed (16%) and 148 households (69%) had crops, fields and items affected.”

Nango stated that all the houses with damaged infrastructure were on the water way and in need of relocation, their crops were also washed away.

In a related development, the Bulawayo Fire Brigade and the provincial department of civil protection (DCP) as of midday yesterday were still compiling information on the damage caused by flash floods that hit the city on Sunday morning.

Several houses and public infrastructure were affected by the heavy down pour. The most affected suburbs, according to the fire brigade, include Nketa, Sizinda, Pumula, Njube, Emganwini and Cowdray Park.

Yesterday acting chief fire officer Jabulani Ndlovu said they were still compiling the cost of the damage caused by the rains to property on Sunday.

DCP chairperson Khonzani Ncube also said their team was on the ground assessing the damage.

Residents last year raised concern over blocked drainage systems which council has not cleared, resulting in flooding in residential areas.