Zim songbird eyes top British award

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED gospel songstress Nursel Masuka-Mandiopera, who goes by the moniker Nursel Light, has been nominated for an award at the debut edition of the Zimbabwe British Entertainment Awards (Zimbrits) set for February 1 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Zimbrits awards, an initiative to appreciate Zimbabweans who are in the UK diaspora, are meant to unite players in the entertainment industry and highlight their successes.

According to the nominees’ list released by the organisers, Nursel will battle it out with fellow musicians Sharon Manatsa, Obert Mazivisa, Jane Doka and Timothy Ngwenya for the Gospel Artiste of the Year gong.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Nursel expressed gratitude for being nominated among talented musicians.

“I feel humbled and honoured to be nominated alongside great, experienced and talented artistes who have been in the music industry for a longer time than myself. I keep learning from them. I am grateful, excited and looking forward to the event,” she said.

Nursel, who will be performing during the awards night, said this year she would tour more and churn out more songs.

“My resolutions for the year are to pass my message of God’s love, hope and joy through my music so that it will reach the entire world. I will be releasing a new video coming out this quarter and more songs and videos throughout the year,” she said.

On the projects that are in the pipeline, the gospel artiste said she will be part of an autism awareness and fundraising event to be held in Bolton early next year.

“The African gala dinner is an autism awareness and fundraising event held every year to service autistic children and their families in Africa. These children have a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and non-verbal communication. The event will have live music and African cuisine. I will also be performing at the event alongside other four artistes,” she said.

Nursel, who released a four-track extended play (EP) last month titled Living in Victory, quit her job with a top UK vehicle-manufacturing company to pursue her music career. Her music has both traditional and contemporary styles.

The mother of two, who is married to Bernard Mandiopera, is also a member of the praise and worship team at her church.