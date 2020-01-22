Zanu PF Chiredzi councillor dies

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

CHIREDZI will hold another by-election in less than two months, after the passing on of ward 16 councillor Emmanuel Nyathi on Sunday afternoon.

The last by-election was held in November last year following the resignation of Andrew Ndebele (Zanu PF), who was voted for in the July 2018 harmonised elections. Ndebele resigned in June last year due to poor health.

Zanu PF retained the Chiredzi South ward 12 council seat after Anold Rukanda defeated John Mazhata (MDC Alliance) in a by-election.

Chiredzi Rural District Council chairperson, Edward Matsilele, said Nyati died on his way to Collin Saunders Hospital in Triangle on Sunday.

“We have lost a dear friend, a brother and a father. As you know we held our last full council meeting while he was in Harare where he was seeking treatment.

As council, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the Nyathi family and the people of Ward 16,” Matsilele said.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Ronald Ndava said the party had lost a great cadre.

“As a party, we feel we have lost one of our trustworthy councillors. During his time we never heard any cases of diverting of even a single grain of government inputs like some councillors do.

“We will be with his family in these trying times,” he said, adding that Nyathi will be buried today.