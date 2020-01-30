Wedza top cop shoots reveller

A 37-YEAR-OLD Wedza man is battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after he was accidentally shot on the neck by a police officer who was driving away imbibers from a beerhall at the weekend.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Fungai Madziro was rushed to Mt St Marys Mission Hospital in Wedza where he was immediately referred to Harare after his condition deteriorated.

According to a computed tomography scan report shown to NewsDay, the bullet entered “zone 2, anterior neck and exited above the scapula on the left side”.

Witnesses said at around midnight on Sunday, some police officers were on patrol when they entered Gehena Beerhall at Wedza Centre and ordered the patrons to leave as it was late into the night. It is alleged that chaos erupted before a police officer identified as Chief Inspector Ndodzo snatched a pistol from his colleague and shot randomly, injuring Madziro who was already outside the building.

Ndodzo is the officer-in-charge at Wedza Police Station.

The matter was reported at Wedza Police Station under CR101/01/20.

Efforts to get an official comment from police in Mashonaland East were fruitless, but sources said the top cop accidentally discharged the firearm, resulting in Madziro being shot.

Madziro’s cousin Tendai told NewsDay that police had not been helpful since the shooting incident.

“I am the one who is running around and the police are not even helping at all, let alone admitting that their boss shot my brother. The bullet ripped through his neck and we are in dire need of financial assistance. He is critical and no one is coming to our aid,” he said.