US$13k project to benefit 480 Gweru families

By Stephen Chadenga

LESS-PRIVILLEGED families in Gweru are set to benefit from a US$ 13 000 grant provided by the United States of America for the construction of toilets and a poultry rearing project.

Gweru Residents Forum (GRF) director Charles Mazorodze said 480 women in Mkoba will benefit from the poultry project while a section of Mtapa suburb, which has been facing ablution challenges for years would benefit from the construction of toilets.

“The Unites States awarded the Gweru Residents Forum a $13 782 Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund grant to establish a poultry rearing project for six wards benefiting 480 women and their households (in Mkoba),” he said.

“GRF will also construct toilets in the high-density suburb of Mtapa to improve sanitation. Very soon we will call a meeting to discuss the projects before commencing.”

Mazorodze said the poultry project was aimed at helping women generate income to help eradicate poverty.

He said the building of toilets would improve sanitary conditions in the low income section of Mtapa suburb.

“We will also assist beneficiaries, particularly of the poultry project on how best they can run their businesses as well as marketing strategies,” he said.

GRF’s intervention comes at time there has been growing calls for people living in urban areas to be provided with food aid as starvation wreaks havoc across the country.

Recently, government announced that food aid distribution would be rolled out in both rural and urban areas.

The programme is, however, yet to be launched.

