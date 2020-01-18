Tino likened to Auba

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS hotshot Tino Kadewere has been equated to Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by opposition defenders in the French Ligue 2, who predict a glorious future for one of the most sought-after player in the world currently.

The 24-year-old former Harare City striker is hot property across Europe after his impressive goal-scoring record this season for Le Havre, where he has netted an impressive 18 goals in 20 games as well as providing four assists.

Reports suggest that top European teams are jostling for the striker, with French Ligue 1 side Lyon said to be leading the race for his signature.

His expected move has dominated the headlines across France since the player transfer window opened at the start of the year.

Opposition defenders in the Ligue 2 fear him, and they are not surprised by the publicity and interest that Kadewere is attracting at the moment.

They believe that he is so good he is on the same level with Arsenal striker Aubameyang.

“He has qualities in all areas. Interesting size, fast, powerful, good head, technically skilful and decisive,” AC Ajaccio defender Jérémy Choplin said.

“Can he adapt quickly to the next level? I think so. He knows how to participate in the game in addition to going fast and scoring goals. He is like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, pure class and speed.”

Choplin is not the only defender who has been impressed by Kadewere, as Castelroussin Yannick Mbone, who plays for Châteauroux, is also drooling about the striker.

“Players like that, who are constantly on the move, force you to read the game, to constantly anticipate. You will have a difficult evening marking him,” Mbone said.

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world, who is currently second on the goal scoring list in the English Premier League (EPL) behind Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

Kadewere will relish playing in the EPL, widely regarded as the best league in the world.

EPL teams including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Norwich, Bournemouth and Southampton are all rumoured to be interested in his services.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas, and Spanish league side Real Valladolid are some of the major clubs that have also reportedly inquired about Kadewere, while Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have also joined the race.

But it is French giants Lyon who are said to be leading the race for his signature and have already made formal contact with Le Havre.

Reports suggest that Lyon tabled a £7 million offer earlier this week, which was rebuffed, with Le Havre thought to be holding out for £15 million for their star.

Kadewere, who has a running contract with Le Havre until 2022, has said he would want to move in the current window, with the EPL being his preferred destination.

“Like everyone, well, I think England is the most beautiful destination for a footballer today. But I’m not saying no to France. The idea is simply to join a top European club,” he said.

Le Havre president Vincent Volpe is also reportedly keen on selling his most prized asset to England, where he is assured of huge profits.

Le Havre have a rich history of producing world-class players, having developed the likes of Paul Pogba, Dmitri Payet and Lassana Diarra, and Kadewere is tipped to become the next player to play at the highest level.