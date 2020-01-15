Tigere joins Tanzania’s Azam FC

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

REIGNING Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum could be left decimated following the departure of another key player, Never Tigere, for Tanzania where he joined Azam FC.

The midfielder had established himself as a key player at the Zvishavane-based side and was instrumental in the championship race last term with his contribution helping them to win their third straight championship in history.

Although FC Platinum have had a disastrous performance in the Caf Champions League in which they have not registered a single victory, Tigere’s individual effort in the African safari attracted the attention of Tanzanian football giants Azam who have handed him a one-year deal.

Azam confirmed in a statement on their website: “The Azam FC leadership is pleased to inform you that it has completed the registration of Zimbabwe’s international midfielder, Never Tigere, on a one-year contract.

“Tigere’s registration was done after a proposal by the technical team who followed him in several matches he played for FC Platinum in the Champions League this season.”

Tigere will link up with former Highlanders utility player Bruce Kangwa and the pair of Donald Ngoma and Obrey Chirw, who were formerly with FC Platinum.

FC Platinum, who had off-loaded Cameroonian international Albert Eonde, before recalling him in the face of a player exodus, have also severed ties with goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, Mkhokheli Dube, Charles Sibanda, midfielder Devon Chafa while Baroka FC striker Rodwell Chinyengeterea has also left the club following the expiry of his loan deal on December 31.

Tigere did not play in the one-all draw against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League group match played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe champions have, however, responded by raiding the market, acquiring three players — Last Jesi, Stanley Ngala and Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up Ralph Kawondera.

While Jesi and Ngala have already featured against Al Ahly, with the former scoring for the home side, Kawondera is unable to feature for them in the African safari as he had already played for Triangle in the Confederation Cup earlier in the season.