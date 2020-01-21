State withdraws charges against Guvamombe

By newsday
- January 21, 2020

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE State yesterday withdrew corruption charges against suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe who was accused of criminal abuse of office after he offered former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira industrial attachments at the courts.

The State represented by Constance Ngombengombe told the court that it was withdrawing the charges before plea and Guvamombe will be summoned for indictment at the High Court when the papers are complete.

Guvamombe, who appeared before magistrate Amos Mbobo, was represented by Brighton Pabwe of Samkange and Venturas Legal Practitioners.

He was also facing charges of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly directed a subordinate, Elijah Makomo, to recuse himself in a trial involving his alleged business partner’s son.

