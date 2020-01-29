StarBrite to ‘resurrect’ Chimombe

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

THE 2020 edition of the popular talent search show StarBrite will see contestants conducting research on one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever musicians, the late James Chimombe, and then reproduce his act on stage.

The event — to be held from February 12 to 13 at One Plus One, Longcheng Plaza in Harare — has been dedicated to honour Chimombe on the first day of the finals.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, StartBrite executive director, Barney Mpariwa said final contestants will be judged according to their ability to reproduce a vintage Chimombe performance.

“The first day is in dedication to the legend of choice and this time we have chosen to dedicate it to the late James Chimombe. So the contestants have been tasked to do a research on Chimombe and they will then rehearse with a band and will perform live on stage and be judged according to their performances,” he said.

Mpariwa said this year they divided the nation into two regions, with final contestants taken from the northern region (Masvingo, Harare, Mashonaland East and Central) and southern region (Midlands and Matabeleland North and South) to make the 130 that are now in bootcamp ahead of the finals.

Mpariwa said they are now left with 10 singers and three dance groups, who will compete on the first final stage, with contestants having been tasked to compose songs to encourage creativity.

“On the second day, they are also going to have various tasks. The contestants will have to sing for 10 minutes. They have five songs to perform and they have been given a task to compose these songs. Some are doing love songs and others are composing in our native language. This is just to motivate and challenge them to be creative and think outside the box,” he said.

Five finalists will then be chosen to compete on the last day.