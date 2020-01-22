REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

A RURAL Electrification Agency (REA) employee based in Bulawayo has been taken to court for allegedly stealing 3 500m of aluminium conductors worth $100 000.

Maxwell Muchetu (36), appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Monday charged with theft and was not asked to plead.

He was granted $500 bail and remanded to February 6.

The court was told that on January 17 at 2pm, Muchetu and Patricia Noko, who is still at large, stole 3 500m HD aluminum conductors from their employer’s storeroom.

They loaded it into a Toyota Hilux driven by Moses Zivengwa to whom they misrepresented that he had been hired by REA to transport the conductors.

Zivengwa allegedly took the conductors to Thandolwenkosi Mhlanga at number 144A Fife Street and 15th Avenue in the city centre for safekeeping.

Ananias Manjoro saw the pair taking out the company’s property without paperwork and reported the matter to REA official Prince Trust Ndlovu.

Investigations led to Muchetu’s arrest and the recovery of the conductors.