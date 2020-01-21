Prosecutor dumps Gudyanga’s US$1,6 million Nikuv case

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit prosecutor Venandah Munyoro, who was handling the case of former Mines permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga, accused of defrauding the State of more than US$1,6 million in deals with an Israeli company Nikuv, has recused herself from the case after almost two years of handling it, saying she was related to the accused.

The trial, which was expected to start yesterday, was postponed to February 20 after prosecutor George Manokore told regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya that Munyoro discovered that she was related to Gudyanga and asked to be recused from the case.

Gudyanga’s lawyer Norman Mugiya confirmed the development to NewsDay, saying Munyoro discovered that Gudyanga was her relative through other people who are not related to the case.

The case has been on remand for close to four years and Gudyanga threatened to expose the State if the matter was not held under camera, saying there is privileged information which he signed for under the Official Secrecy Act.

Mujaya postponed the matter to allow the State to appoint a new prosecutor.

