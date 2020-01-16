Opposition party formed in ED’s backyard

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

SOUTH AFRICAN-BASED Zimbabwean businessman Herbert Chamuka, who hails from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Mapanzure rural home in Zvishavane, has formed a political party to challenge the Zanu PF leader in the 2023 elections.

The Ideas Party of Democracy has already been entered on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commision (Zec)’s database.

A letter signed by Zec’s chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana, reads: “Your organisation has been included on Zec’s stakeholder database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that require your input arise.”

Chamuka told NewsDay yesterday that he formed the party after being frustrated by the economic crisis in the country.

“We will definitely participate in the 2023 general elections and currently we are planning to roll out countrywide door-to-door meetings to drum up support. So far we have structures in all provinces, but we need to penetrate districts and wards to set up structures there too,” the 41-year-old Zvishavane-born businessman-cum-politician said.

He said his party’s ideology would be a fusion of capitalist and socialist ideas considering the need to revive industry while also taking cognisance of the plight of the majority poor who need social safety nets.

“Our main aim is to rebuild the country. Zanu PF has failed to develop the country and it is known mainly for violating

citizens’ rights as evidenced by its long history of abductions. It’s the most undemocratic party you can find anywhere on earth. So when we win the election in 2023, our first task is to rebuild the country and ensure that industry is revived because the productive sector is a key economic driver.”

He also said his government will undertake a land audit to correct the imbalances created by the post-independence land reform programme.