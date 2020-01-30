Mzembi party dealt body blow

NEW kid on the political scene, the People’s Party (PP) fronted by former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has been dealt a body blow after one of its top executives, Vince Musewe, pulled out hardly a month after the formation of the opposition grouping.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Musewe, who had been appointed as the party’s secretary for research and economic affairs, resigned just a few weeks after his appointment, saying the risk benefits were not worth his while.

Party secretary-general Lloyd Msipa confirmed the fallout which he said was driven by Musewe’s desire to get paid for holding the post.

“We are looking for membership not mercenaries; this is a people’s project and we could, therefore, not pay him for belonging to the party,” Msipa said.

The party alleged that Musewe indicated that he would be taking a huge risk being the only member in senior leadership representing the party from Zimbabwe and therefore, wanted an allowance for the risk he was taking.

“He said he was going to be vocal and this would affect his other sources of income, therefore, he needed to be paid. The party is not about that, so we parted ways, but it’s important for me to note that it was him who came to us expressing interest in holding that position.”

Musewe confirmed he had left the party, but denied allegations that he had demanded payment.

“Please note, I have withdrawn my membership from PP. The risk benefits are not worth my while at this stage,” he said.

Mzembi, who was part of the Zanu PF G40 faction ousted from power and the party through a military coup in 2017, formed the party in exile with the hope of pushing the current leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power in 2023.