Mnangagwa meets Chinese foreign minister

By newsday
- January 14, 2020
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday again interrupted his annual leave to meet visiting Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi at State House, where they discussed strategies to deepen the two countries’ relations.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mnangagwa said they had discussed various projects sponsored by the Chinese government.

“In September 2018, Zimbabwe and China upgraded their relationship from all-weather friendship to strategic comprehensive partnership. They continue to consolidate and deepen their relationship,” he said.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube attended the meeting.

China is currently funding several projects in Zimbabwe, among them construction of a new Parliament building in Mt Hampden and upgrading of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

