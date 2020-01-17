Minister appoints consultant for Chiredzi Town Council

Local Government minister July Moyo has appointed an engineering consultant to help Chiredzi Town Council resolve its perennial water challenges.

By Garikai Mafirakureva

Council chairperson Gibson Hwende told a recent stakeholders’ meeting at Chitsanga Hall in Tshovani high-density suburb that council was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to address the water crisis.

The meeting was organised by United Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers’ Association (Uchirra) after some parts of the town went for over four months without running water.

“We are relieved that after frantically looking for engineering experts elsewhere, the minister has decided to give us a consultant to work with our team to solve the water crisis once and for all,” Hwende said.

Residents accused council of generating inflated water bills.

“We are going to sit down as a team and we are definitely going to revert to our usual 20 cubic metres per month. I urge you all to work with my team for us to build a better Chiredzi,” Hwende added.

Chiredzi West MP Farai Musikavanhu (Zanu PF), who attended the stakeholders’ meeting, said he was deeply concerned about the water crisis.