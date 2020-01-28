Mawungira eNharira headlines bira

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

VENERATED mbira ensemble and cultural group, Mawungira eNharira, fronted by Wilfred Tichaona Mafrika — popularly known as Nyamasvisva — will headline the Bira Remadzisahwira set for this Thursday at Big Apple Night Club in Harare. The show is meant to strengthen the appreciation of Zimbabwean culture.

Regardless of traditional music fused with traditional instruments being an integral part of Zimbabwe’s culture, the music seems to be slowly dying as young musicians shun the genre.

The brainchild of Ethel “Chembere Good” Mpezeni, Prudence “Chihera” Matasva and Stanford “Malume” Dube, the bira is set to bring a treat to the mbira and traditional music followers.

One of the event organisers, Nyasha Machembere Dope, told NewsDay Life & Style that the bira was meant to bring attention and appreciation to local culture.

“We have decided to hold this event with an esteemed team of our friends in showbiz as an appreciation of our cultural values and showing that there is some of the youthful generation that values the importance of respecting our own cultures,” she said.

“Even though times have changed, our culture as Africans should not be abandoned. Our bira will include use of some of our traditional instruments in their various forms showing that we have not abandoned our mbira music, a traditional sound which is getting little appreciation these days.”

Machembere urged fans to come in their numbers for a fun-filled night, adding that she was optimistic the inaugural bira will be a start of more things to come.

Mawungira eNharira will bring the popular mbira vibes that has seen them dominating the industry alongside artistes such as Andy Muridzo, Vee Mhofu, Amadhuve Sasha, Sekuru Hweza and Swerengoma.

The ensemble has over the years mesmerised fans with their rich traditional music dominated by the mbira instrument. The group has performed across the country, headlined some of the most prestigious traditional music festivals and beyond the borders where the response to their music has been positive.