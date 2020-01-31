Man jailed 18 years for killing brother

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 29-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man who fatally stabbed his elder brother in a dispute over gold ore was yesterday sentenced to an 18-year prison term.

Passmore Musanika was convicted for murdering Jaison Musanika by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese, who was sitting at the Gweru High Court circuit.

Justice Makonese found Musanika guilty of murder with constructive intent.

In passing sentence, Justice Makonese ruled that he had considered that Musanika had served part of the prison term when he was incarcerated for one-and-half years in remand at Whawha Prison.

He, however, castigated Musanika for taking the life of his own brother.

“Your actions in taking the life of your elder brother show the moral decay of our cultural values,” ruled Justice Makonese.

“You acted callously in killing your own brother and your actions and those of other artisanal miners should be punished as the courts cannot tolerate such violence.”

Prosecutor Mirirai Shumba told the court that on August 27, 2018 at Arizona 74 Mine, Matobo Road in Gweru, the deceased was in the company of nephew, Hardline, when the convict approached them accusing Jaison of stealing his gold ore.

A misunderstanding ensued and the convict drew a knife from his trousers, tripped Jaison and stabbed him twice on the chest as he lay on the ground. Passmore fled from the scene after the callous murder.

The deceased bled profusely and died on the spot. A report was made to the police, leading to the convict’s arrest.